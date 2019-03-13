Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death of man in Oshawa

Durham police say officers are investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found on the side of the road with obvious signs of trauma in Oshawa on Monday morning.

Police said at around 8:10 a.m., a City of Oshawa employee saw a body on the west side of Stevenson Road North, in the area of King Street West.

READ MORE: Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Oshawa man

Investigators said the employee called it into police after getting a closer look.

Police said officers attended the scene and confirmed it was the body of an adult male.

The identity of the male has not yet been released.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.