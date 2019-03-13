Unexpected snowfall accumulation causes accidents, closure on Coquihalla
Poor road conditions have shut down the Coquihalla northbound at the Great Bear Snowshed.
Transports began getting backed up as they put chains on at the Box Canyon pullout around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night, but why traffic wasn’t being let through wasn’t clear, according to drivers who called Global News.
At around 11:30 p.m., DriveBC finally tweeted that northbound traffic was being stopped due to several spun-out semis.
DriveBC does not report a time for the highway to be reopened and has not listed the event on its webpage with an update expected at 1 p.m.
Snowfall has begun to taper off.
