Kin Lai pleads guilty to impaired driving offences, lawyer says he could face deportation

An Oshawa man who crashed his car while drunk, killing his wife and seriously injuring a three-year-old child, was recently sentenced to five years in prison.

Now, his lawyer says there is a good chance that 42-year-old Kin Lai could also face a deportation hearing.

Lai pleaded guilty to one count of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The charges stem from a three-vehicle crash that happened in August 2018 on Raglan Road near Thornton Road in Oshawa.

In addition to a five-year sentence, with credit for time served, Lai is also prohibited from driving for seven years.

But according to his lawyer, Darren S. Sederoff, Lai could still face deportation despite his co-operation during the trial.

“He pleaded guilty without a deal or anything. He wanted to resolve this issue and accept responsibility and didn’t really care what the sentence is. His life is changed forever,” said Sederoff. “The only other hearing would be his immigration deportation or a parole hearing. Those are the only two possibilities, and more than likely, he’ll be deported because he’s been found guilty of a serious criminal offence.”

Lai had only been in Canada for a couple of years prior to the crash.

According to Sederoff, his sponsor for immigration was his wife.

As a result of her death, a deportation hearing could take place at any time, including during his sentence.