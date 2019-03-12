Lac du Bonnet RCMP
March 12, 2019 4:53 pm

RCMP seeking missing Lac du Bonnet senior

By Online Journalist  Global News

Alan Thomas Lowe

Lac du Bonnet RCMP handout
A A

Lac du Bonnet RCMP are looking for a missing senior from the Bird River area.

Alan Thomas Lowe, 67, was last heard from on Feb. 26 and hasn’t been seen since.

READ MORE: Missing 71-year-old Winnipeg man with dementia found

Lowe is described as 5’10” and 230 lbs, with brown eyes and grey/black hair.

Police said he wears glasses and may be driving a 2001 Lexus SUV with a Manitoba licence plate reading GBD513.

RCMP said Lowe may be driving in this Lexus SUV.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP

Anyone with information is asked to call Lac du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-8685, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to submit a secure tip online.

WATCH: Bathroom break strands 71-year-old pilot on Pickerel Lake

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Lac du Bonnet RCMP
Manitoba Missing
Manitoba RCMP
Missing
Missing Man
missing person
RCMP
RCMP Manitoba

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.