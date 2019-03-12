RCMP seeking missing Lac du Bonnet senior

Lac du Bonnet RCMP are looking for a missing senior from the Bird River area.

Alan Thomas Lowe, 67, was last heard from on Feb. 26 and hasn’t been seen since.

Lowe is described as 5’10” and 230 lbs, with brown eyes and grey/black hair.

Police said he wears glasses and may be driving a 2001 Lexus SUV with a Manitoba licence plate reading GBD513.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lac du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-8685, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to submit a secure tip online.

