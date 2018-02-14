Winnipeg police searching for 71-year-old man with dementia

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for your help with finding a missing 71-year-old man.

Jerry Pangborn suffers from dementia and was last seen Tuesday afternoon at 11 a.m. in the area of London Street and Mcleod Avenue.

Pangborn is described as 5’8″ with short grey hair and a full beard.

He was last seen wearing a hat with ear flaps, a grey and white camo jacket, with a medic alert bracelet and walking with a wooden cane.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.