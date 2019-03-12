Canada
March 12, 2019 1:48 pm
Updated: March 12, 2019 1:55 pm

Man critically injured in southeast Calgary house fire

By Andrea Ferrari Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Video from our Global1 helicopter captures Calgary fire crews transporting a patient as they battle a house fire in Forest Lawn.

One man was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after a house fire in the community of Forest Lawn.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) arrived at a home on 44 Street and 26 Avenue S.E. at around 8:30 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls.

“When fire crews arrived on scene there was thick, heavy, black smoke coming from the home,” CFD spokesperson Carol Henke said.

Once they got inside, firefighters found a middle-aged man unconscious in the basement. EMS said the victim was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threating condition.

No one else was found in the home.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but Henke said the home’s main floor suffered structural damage.

“[The fire] had gone into the floor joists and into the attic.”

Fire investigators remained on scene for much of the morning to determine the cause of the fire and ensure no one else was in the home.

No other homes in the area were damaged.

It is unknown if the home had working smoke alarms.

Anyone with information, photos or video is asked to email piofire@calgary.ca.

