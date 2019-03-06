Canada
March 6, 2019 9:58 am

Calgary firefighters tackle Dover house fire

By Online Reporter  Global News

WATCH: Doug Vaessen speaks with Calgary Fire Department District Chief Al Gilliland about a house fire in the community of Dover that broke out on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

A A

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) says no one was home when a fire broke out at a house in the community of Dover on Wednesday.

Crews received a call about a fire in the area of 33A Avenue and 33 Street S.E. at around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Neighbours heard a banging sound,” District Chief Al Gilliland told Global News. “They looked out the window and saw some smoke and fire coming out of the building on the west side.”

Gilliland said once firefighters entered the home, they found the fire was “predominantly in the basement.”

It’s unknown if the house had working smoke detectors.

READ MORE: Kitchen fire in Glamorgan fourplex put out by Calgary firefighters

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
33 Street S.E.
33A Avenue S.E.
Calgary Fire
Calgary fire department
Calgary Firefighters
Calgary House Fire
Calgary house fire 2019
House Fire
House fire in Calgary

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.