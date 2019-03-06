Calgary firefighters tackle Dover house fire

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) says no one was home when a fire broke out at a house in the community of Dover on Wednesday.

Crews received a call about a fire in the area of 33A Avenue and 33 Street S.E. at around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Neighbours heard a banging sound,” District Chief Al Gilliland told Global News. “They looked out the window and saw some smoke and fire coming out of the building on the west side.”

Gilliland said once firefighters entered the home, they found the fire was “predominantly in the basement.”

It’s unknown if the house had working smoke detectors.

READ MORE: Kitchen fire in Glamorgan fourplex put out by Calgary firefighters