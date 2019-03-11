Deer Run garage fire extinguished by Calgary firefighters

A family of six was forced from their home on Monday after a fire broke out in the community of Deer Run.

The fire in the 2000-block of Deer Side Drive S.E. broke out in the attached garage of the two-storey home at around 3 a.m., according to officials.

Two adults and four children were able to make it out of the house safely, along with their dog, thanks to a smoke detector that alerted them to the blaze.

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the rest of the house and surrounding homes.

The fire department is investigating what caused the fire.

