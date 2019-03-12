Traffic
March 12, 2019 12:05 pm

Victim of fatal Hwy. 402 crash identified as 33-year-old London woman

By Staff 980 CFPL

The crash closed a portion of Hwy. 402 between Hickory Drive and Longwoods Road in both directions for several hours.

Nick Westoll/Global News
Provincial police have identified the victim of a fatal crash on Hwy. 402 near Mount Brydges early Monday morning as a 33-year-old London woman.

It was around 2 a.m. that Middlesex County OPP were called to a single-vehicle crash on the highway, near Glendon Drive.

Police say the vehicle had been travelling eastbound, when it went off the roadway, hit the overpass and came to a rest in the centre median.

Lisa Noordhof, the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

