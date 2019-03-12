Kitchener Rangers’ Greg Meireles named OHL Player of the Week

Kitchener Rangers forward Greg Meireles has been named the OHL Player of the Week.

Over the course of three games, he scored two goals while setting up seven others. Six of those points came with the man-advantage.

The Rangers were able to collect wins in two of the three contests over the week.

Meireles has recorded a point in 17 straight games, a streak which has pushed him into 10th overall in the OHL scoring race.

His point streak is the third longest of the season behind Jason Robertson of the Niagara IceDogs and Hugo Leufvenius of the Sarnia Sting, who each recorded a point in 19 consecutive games.

Meireles becomes the second member of the Kitchener Rangers to be named OHL Player of the Week. Riley Damiani was honoured on Feb. 3.