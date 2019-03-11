World
March 11, 2019 10:35 pm

Boeing to deploy 737 MAX 8 software upgrade ‘in the coming weeks,’ company says

By Staff Reuters

Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people is the second tragedy involving a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet in the past five months. In October 2018, 189 people were killed when a Lion Air flight went down off Indonesia. As Eric Sorensen reports, Boeing is now facing tough questions about safety.

Boeing Co confirmed late on Monday it will deploy a software upgrade to the 737 MAX 8, a few hours after the Federal Aviation Administration said it would mandate “design changes” in the aircraft by April.

Boeing did not reference Sunday’s Ethiopian Airlines crash in connection to the software upgrade.

The statement did express the company’s condolences to the relatives of the 157 people who died, however.

The company said in the aftermath of October’s Lion Air Flight crash it has for several months “been developing a flight control software enhancement for the 737 MAX, designed to make an already safe aircraft even safer.”

READ MORE: Lawsuits allege pilots in Lion Air crash were kept in dark about 737 MAX 8 flight control system

The software upgrade “will be deployed across the 737 MAX fleet in the coming weeks,” it said.

Ethiopian Airlines

