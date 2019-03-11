Wind warnings issued for parts of western, southern Alberta

Environment Canada issued wind warnings for parts of western Alberta on Monday.

The warnings stretch from as far north as Yellowhead County and to the U.S. border to the south.

“Strong westerly winds with gusts near 100 km/h remain possible early this evening,” Environment Canada said on its website, referring to potential wind gusts in the southern part of the province. “These strong winds will weaken later this evening.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

In southern Alberta, the RCMP advised anyone who drives large and light vehicles like RVs or empty tractor trailers to avoid travelling on Highway 2 between Fort Macleod and High River.

“Police have responded to several overturned trailers on Highway 2,” the RCMP said in a news release.

#Claresholm and surrounding RCMP detachments are advising motorists that travel on Highway 2 between Fort MacLeod and High River is not recommended for any large or light vehicles, RVs and empty tractor trailers due to extremely high winds. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) March 12, 2019

Environment Canada also warned of danger posed by the potential for wind to toss loose objects up into the air.

“Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds,” the weather agency said.

