Daphné Huard-Boudreault’s death won’t see criminal charges laid against police

Police on Montreal’s south shore will not face charges in connection with a 2017 case that ended in the death of an 18-year-old woman.

Daphné Huard-Boudreault was killed after she went to pick up her belongings at the apartment she shared with Anthony Pratte-Lops in Mont-Saint-Hilaire on March 22, 2017.

The victim’s friends said she reached out to Richelieu-St-Laurent police just hours before she died.

READ MORE: Woman dead after being found in Mont-Saint-Hilaire apartment, ex-boyfriend arrested

Pratte-Lops, who was arrested the same day, is charged with first-degree murder in his ex-girlfriend’s slaying.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), the province’s police watchdog, was tasked with investigating how police handled the case at the time.

Quebec’s directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP) announced on Monday that it would not lay charges against police officers.

It said the BEI’s report showed “the analysis of the evidence does not reveal the commission of a criminal offense.”

WATCH BELOW: Teen dies after being found in Mont-Saint-Hilaire home, ex arrested

The DPCP said it could not comment further since the case is before the courts.

Once criminal proceedings are over, the DPCP said it will also provide more details about what unfolded on the day that Huard-Boudreault was killed.

It will also explain the reasons behind its decision not to lay charges against police.

The trial for Pratte-Lops is expected to begin at the Saint-Hyacinthe courthouse on April 29.

READ MORE: Could Montreal-area police have done more to prevent death of Daphné Huard-Boudreault?

— With files from The Canadian Press