Snow-eating wind and warmth embraced in Calgary Monday, fresh snow expected Tuesday

A perfect chinook setup spurred strong winds and boosted temperatures above freezing on Monday in Calgary.

Unfortunately, it’ll be a much different story on Tuesday — as snow is expected to blanket southern Alberta once again.

Strong chinook winds

A strong westerly flow fueled strong winds on Monday — prompting Environment Canada to issue wind warnings along the southern foothills.

Winds gusted over 90 km/h in the southern foothills early Monday morning and strengthened throughout the day.

Nakiska clocked wind gusts just shy of 160 km/h in the afternoon.

Chinook-fuelled warmth

The upside to the strong chinook winds is they blew warmer temperatures into the region.

At 5 p.m. on Monday, Calgary was the hottest place in Canada at 11.4 C — the warmest the city has been in 43 days.

The snow eater decided to come back. Doing her thing on a Monday morning. A very welcome Chinook. pic.twitter.com/ZA1oSahQum — Stephen Hughes (@chinookranch) March 11, 2019

Snowy Tuesday to follow

On Tuesday, snow will be the big story with up to 15 centimetres expected in the southern foothills, which will be the hardest hit area.

Lesser amounts around five to 10 centimetres are forecast for south-central Alberta.

The wintry system will taper off throughout Wednesday.

As for the rest of the week, temperatures will teeter around freezing until the weekend, when a warming trend will push highs into the double digits.

