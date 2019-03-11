Male victim in life-threatening condition following daylight shooting in Mississauga

A male victim has been taken to a trauma centre, following a daylight shooting at a plaza in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to the the intersection of Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road just before 11:20 a.m. The victim was located in the parking lot of the plaza with gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police are warning motorists to expect traffic delays in the area, with northbound Tomken Road from Dundas blocked and southbound Tomken Road at Homeric Drive also closed.

Mini School and Maya Bee daycares have also been placed in a hold-and-secure as police investigate the incident.

There is no other information on the victim or possible suspects at this time.

