Shot fired at home in Mississauga: Peel police

Peel police investigate a shooting in Mississauga near Hurontario Street and Indian Valley Trail on Feb. 19, 2019.

Doug Gamey/Global News
Peel Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Mississauga overnight.

Police said they responded to a call at 12:36 a.m. Tuesday near Hurontario Street and Indian Valley Trail.

Officers found the front door of the home with multiple bullet holes.

Police said there were occupants inside the residence at the time of the shooting but no one was injured.

Authorities said empty shell casings were located at the scene.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

