Shot fired at home in Mississauga: Peel police
Peel Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Mississauga overnight.
Police said they responded to a call at 12:36 a.m. Tuesday near Hurontario Street and Indian Valley Trail.
READ MORE: Teen critically injured in Mississauga shooting: police
Officers found the front door of the home with multiple bullet holes.
Police said there were occupants inside the residence at the time of the shooting but no one was injured.
READ MORE: Male injured after shooting in Mississauga
Authorities said empty shell casings were located at the scene.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.