The JUNOS arrive in London with 7 days of musical festivities

It’s the seven days London has been waiting for — JUNO Week.

The biggest week in Canadian music kicks off Monday with events running all week long through the downtown core.

READ MORE: Junos running back to Saskatoon in 2020

Twelve-time nominee Sarah McLachlan will host the award show Sunday, JUNO Fest will be on Friday and Saturday nights at various venues throughout the city, and the JUNO Comedy show is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at the London Music Hall.

The side stage at Budweiser Gardens will also feature big acts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Hockey fans will get their fix Friday night for the annual Juno Cup, which features former NHLers Doug Gilmour, Gary Roberts and Olympic medalists Natalie Spooner and Sarah Nurse.

READ MORE: London school receives $15K in instruments from MusiCounts charity

The Juno Cup Jam is set for Thursday night at Rum Runners, which will feature collaborations with musicians and athletes who took part in the Juno Cup.

Ben Kowalewicz, lead singer of Canadian rock band Billy Talent, will MC the gala dinner on Saturday night at the London Convention Centre.

READ MORE: Billy Talent frontman to co-host 2019 Juno Awards gala dinner

Performers at the gala include four-time JUNO nominee and Sarnia native Donovan Woods.

Ahead of Sunday’s Award Show, Great Big Sea frontman Alan Doyle will host the Songwriters Circle at Centennial Hall, which will feature collaborations between artists and discussions about the inspiration and process behind their favourite songs.

WATCH: 2019 Juno Awards Nominees

During the week, Dundas Street will be closed between Talbot Street and Ridout Street as organizers set up a tented area for programming.

Sunday’s award show gets underway at 8 p.m.

— With files from Jake Jeffrey