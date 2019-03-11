Manitoba Minor hockey team changes name

A Manitoba Minor Hockey Association is changing its name and image out of consideration for Indigenous people.

The Mitchell Mohawks are now the Mitchell Mustangs.

Team president, Chris Picklyk, says there were no complaints about the old name, but they just wanted to do the right thing.

The team’s logo will also change from an Indigenous man in a headdress to a horse.

The association has players that range in age from four to 17 in the community south of Winnipeg.