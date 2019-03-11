Hockey
March 11, 2019 6:25 am
Updated: March 11, 2019 7:26 am

Manitoba Minor hockey team changes name

By The Canadian Press

Mitchell Mohawks' logo is set to be changed to an image of a horse, with their new name the Mitchell Mustangs.

Mitchell Mohawks
A A

A Manitoba Minor Hockey Association is changing its name and image out of consideration for Indigenous people.

The Mitchell Mohawks are now the Mitchell Mustangs.

READ MORE: ‘It’s very derogatory’: Sport Manitoba open to banning use of term ‘midget’

Team president, Chris Picklyk, says there were no complaints about the old name, but they just wanted to do the right thing.

The team’s logo will also change from an Indigenous man in a headdress to a horse.

READ MORE: Time to change offensive team logos and names, says Winnipeg professor

The association has players that range in age from four to 17 in the community south of Winnipeg.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Hockey
Indigenous team names
Minor
Mitchell Mohawks
Mitchell Mohawks changing name
Mitchell Mustangs
Name Change
Players

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.