Early morning crash on Hwy. 402 near Mount Brydges leaves one dead

One person is dead and a stretch of Hwy. 402 is closed in Mount Brydges after a crash early Monday morning.

It was around 2 a.m. when Middlesex OPP said they responded to a single vehicle crash on the 402 near Glendon Drive.

According to police a grey SUV travelling eastbound went off the roadway, hit the overpass and came to a rest in the center median.

The female driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

Her identity is not being released pending next of kin notification.

A portion of the 402 between Hickory Drive and Longwoods Road is currently closed in both directions. Motorists can still access the 402 in both directions at Glendon Drive as the collision scene is before the on-ramp in either direction.

All other traffic is asked to use the emergency detour routes, police said.

The OPP’s Technical Collision Investigators are looking into the causes of the crash.

Anyone with further information that has not spoken to police as of yet is asked to contact the Middlesex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip here.