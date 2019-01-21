Winter weather causes -30 degree windchill values, and a Hwy. 402 closure

An arctic air mass that’s bringing -30 C windchill values to London and much of Ontario is also causing snow squalls and major road closures west of the city, near Lake Huron.

Both directions of Highway 402 remain closed Monday morning, from Centre Road near Strathroy to Mandaumin Road near Sarnia.

It’s been closed since Sunday night because of poor weather conditions, according to the OPP.

Strathroy, Komoka, and Western Middlesex County remain under a snow squall warning from Environment Canada, and meteorologist Rosemary Tabory expects the region to get between 5 to 10 cm of snow.

“That ends later this afternoon, or early this evening. We’re expecting a ridge of high pressure to come in and shut off the snow factory from Lake Huron,” said Tabory.

Police have re-opened Forest Road between Forest and Highway 402, and are warning of poor driving conditions on the re-opened stretch of Lakeshore Road between Mandaumin Road and Camlachie Road.

But Tabory says anything running parallel with Highway 402 Monday will be treacherous, and is warning anyone travelling between London and Sarnia to be cautious.

A snow squall watch was lifted for London, Parkhill, and Eastern Middlesex County shortly before 5 a.m. But the area is still under an extreme colding warning that’s impacting nearly all of the province.

Tabory expects the coldest windchill values in the morning, feeling near -30 C.

“The wind is supposed to die down through the day, temperatures will moderate a little bit. This afternoon won’t be nearly as bad, but it’s still going to be uncomfortable. And we’re looking again to have cold temperatures again tonight but less wind.”

Tabory says windchill values overnight will be about -24 C, before a dramatic change in the forecast for Tuesday.

“We start getting into a southerly flow, and that will bring high temperatures of -4 C.”

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

And if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, Tabory says it’s also too cold for your pet.