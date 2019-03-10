Crime
3 teens facing weapons charges following incident at Campbell Collegiate

The Regina Police Service have charged three boys for weapons charges following an incident that took place Friday night at a Regina high school.

Police say they received a report of a group of boys who were believed to be in possession of weapons, including a firearm and a knife, at Campbell Collegiate on Friday evening.

Officers arrested two 15-year-olds and two 14-year-old boys at the school during a provincial wrestling championship event, according to police.

Police say the teens, who do not attend Campbell Collegiate, were carrying a pellet gun and two hunting knives.

There were no altercations or injuries reported during the arrests, police say.

According to police, one of the 14-year-olds was released without being charged.

