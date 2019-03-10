3 teens facing weapons charges following incident at Campbell Collegiate
The Regina Police Service says three teens are facing weapons charges following an incident at a Regina high school.
Police say they received a report of a group of boys who were believed to be in possession of weapons, including a firearm and a knife, at Campbell Collegiate on Friday evening.
Officers arrested two 15-year-olds and two 14-year-old boys at the school during a provincial wrestling championship event, according to police.
READ MORE: Regina police arrest 3 in drug and weapons investigation
Police say the teens, who do not attend Campbell Collegiate, were carrying a pellet gun and two hunting knives.
There were no altercations or injuries reported during the arrests, police say.
READ MORE: Regina police charge 2 in drugs and weapons investigation
According to police, one of the 14-year-olds was released without being charged.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.