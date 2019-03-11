Winnipeg dog licencing, animal adoption fees to go up

The city’s animal services agency is proposing to raise fees on things like animal adoption and dog licencing fees in 2019.

In a report to be tabled at the City’s Standing Policy Committee on Innovation, the agency is asking for fees to be raised on everything from dog licencing to impound fees to trap rentals.

There are an estimated 148,386 cats and 112,139 dogs owned by Winnipeg residents within 269,586 households, based on a 2008 study,” reads the report.

“Due to these large pet populations, the City of Winnipeg has significant animal-related services in place.

“These include Animal Services as the facility to take stray dogs, and the Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS), through a Service Agreement with the City of Winnipeg, as the place to take stray cats.”

Most of the fee increases are small, including an extra $3 to adopt a dog, an extra $0.90 for vaccination services or an extra $1 daily to rent a trap.

Audited financial statements to be presented to the committee show the agency had a surplus of about $150,000 at the end of the 2017 fiscal year.

Fees will come into effect immediately if approved by council.

Newly proposed fees for the Animal Services Agency: