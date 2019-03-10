North Central stabbing leaves 25-year-old man with minor injuries

Regina police say a 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed Saturday morning.

The stabbing took place in the 1000 block of Argyle Street at about 4:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8777 (TIPS).