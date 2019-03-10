Fanshawe Falcons men’s volleyball capture first-ever national gold

After a perfect 25-0 season, the Fanshawe Falcons have captured their first-ever CCAA National Championship in men’s volleyball.

Far from home and in front of a sold-out crowd, the Falcons outplayed the Red Deer Kings three sets to one during Saturday night’s final matchup in Red Deer, Alta.

The opening set saw Ilderton’s Mike Liscumb earn three blocks for the Falcons. A kill from London’s James Jackson and a pipe attack from Cole Jordan, another Londoner, helped Fanshawe come away with a 25-12 first set victory.

The Falcons continued to chip away at Red Deer’s defence with a 25-13 second set victory, but the Kings were less willing to give up their crown in the third set.

Drawing from home crowd energy, the Kings were able to edge out a 25-22 win in the third.

A quick kill from Uxbridge’s James Pratt gave the Falcons an early advantage in set four with back-to-back points from Jordan helping Fanshawe maintain their lead.

The Falcons soared to a 25-23 win in the final set with a 3-1 match victory.

Fifth-year libero David Gundrum was named player of the match in what was his final time suiting up for Fanshawe. The Port Elgin native was also named a CCAA Tournament First Team All-Star along with fellow Falcon Zach Albert.

Londoner Sebastian Lethbridge was named MVP and also received the CCAA Exemplary Leadership Award.