Calgary police looking for suspicious person who allegedly offered boy a ride

Calgary police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly approached a child near an Evergreen school this week.

Officers said a 10-year-old boy was walking home from Marshall Springs Middle School on Friday at 1 p.m.

When he was near Everoak Drive and Evermeadow Avenue S.W., a man in a small black car with tinted windows offered him ride, according to authorities.

Police said the boy declined and continued home, where officers were contacted.

The man, who looked to be about 30, had glasses, a handlebar moustache, and shoulder-length, curly, black hair. He was wearing a grey Under Armour hoodie and jeans at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.