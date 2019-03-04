Police looking for man who allegedly entered girls’ washroom at Calgary school

Police are on the lookout for a suspect after a man allegedly went into the girls’ bathroom at a southwest Calgary school on Monday.

Officers said a girl in Grade 4 at St. Cyril School was in the washroom at around 9:30 a.m. when a man entered.

Police said she asked whether he worked at school, and the man replied: “Yes, I clean toilets.”

He then tried to reach under the girl’s jacket so she screamed and ran, according to police. The suspect allegedly ran out of the school.

The man is described as six feet tall and 180 pounds and was wearing a black beanie, black sweatpants, boots and a black, puffy army jacket with a logo on the shoulder at the time of the incident.

Police said they sent up HAWCS and canvassed the area, but no suspect was found.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 403-266-1234.