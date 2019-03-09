London springs ahead: City returns to Daylight Saving Time for 2019 Sunday

Get ready to spring forward this weekend.

The clocks will officially move ahead an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 10 as Daylight Saving Time begins.

READ MORE: Cold start to March follows unusually wet February in London: Environment Canada

There’s good and bad news that comes with the time shift.

The good news is the sunshine will stick around a bit longer at the end of the day. The bad news? We’ll lose an hour of sleep in the process.

As you change your clocks, London fire officials also want to remind you to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms and to make sure they’re up to date and in working order.

WATCH: Daylight Saving Time debate starts again

By law, carbon monoxide alarms must be installed outside of all sleeping areas in homes with a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace or attached garage.

Not all of Canada will recognize the change. The clocks won’t move forward in most of Saskatchewan as well as in parts of B.C. and Quebec.