Cold start to March follows unusually wet February in London: Environment Canada

The calendar may not say February anymore, but the weather is still going to feel like it for at least a couple of weeks, according to Environment Canada.

Usually, at the beginning of March, London sees temperatures around the zero mark or into the positive single digits, says the weather agency.

“(It will be) cold the first week of March, that’s for sure,” said Environment Canada’s Peter Kimbell.

“I’m crossing my fingers that we’ll warm up in the second week of March but I’m not confident about that at this point.”

As for last month, Kimbell says it was an average February for temperature — with a mean temperature of -4.4 C for February 2019 compared to the -4.5 C average — but precipitation was another story.

“It was wet in terms of precipitation: 92 millimetres compared to (the) normal of 66 of total precipitation — rain, snow and everything combined, about 40 per cent more than usual,” he explained.

“There were storms pretty much every few days the whole month.”

For those counting down the days until they can put their winter coat away, Kimbell says it’s only a matter of time.

“The good news is that (March) always is warmer than February — the sun just gets stronger and stronger as we go forward.”

