Lyme disease isn’t the only concern as tick-borne illness rises in Nova Scotia

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Nova Scotia is seeing a rise in tick-related diseases this year, and it’s not just Lyme disease.

Anaplasmosis, a tick-borne bacterial disease spread by black-legged ticks, is also spreading in the province.

As Nova Scotia’s climate continues to get warmer, one expert is warning about the growing risk of these illnesses and pathogens.

“We are also seeing that anaplasma that cause anaplasmosis is on the rise. So this is an evolution of the tick species able to effectively transmit and carry other pathogens,” said Nicoletta Faraone, director of the Canadian Tick Research and Innovation Centre and professor at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S.

She adds two of the reasons for this higher disease risk are the shorter and warmer winters in the province and an expanding deer population.

“There is also the changes in the landscape use and also the wildlife population because we know very well ticks need a blood meal to survive,” she said.

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The Nova Scotia Department of Health says in a statement the province has recorded 400 cases of anaplasmosis this year as of July 26.

There were 681 cases in all of 2025, and 466 in all of 2024.

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In terms of Lyme disease, the province recorded 2,788 cases in 2025, compared with 2,351 in 2024 and 2,057 in 2023.

4:56 Tick-borne illness on the rise

The department adds that the province’s environment is allowing ticks to thrive.

“Climate change, and longer, warmer seasons may be helping ticks to spread and stay active for more of the year,” the department added.

“This increases the opportunity for people across the province to encounter ticks more often in everyday settings.”

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Similar to Lyme disease, the symptoms of anaplasmosis aren’t always clear. But Faraone asks people to monitor symptoms if they feel unwell.

“That’s why it’s always important to talk to your family doctor if you see anything that might be flu-like symptoms or you can see the typical bull-eye rash that it’s an indication of the Lyme disease,” she said.

Health officials across the country have been noticing an uptick in tick-borne diseases.

Researchers are also monitoring newer concerns linked to ticks, including alpha-gal syndrome, a rare condition linked to certain tick bites that can trigger an allergy to red meat.

The best way to prevent getting tick-borne diseases, Faraone adds, is avoiding bites altogether. After spending time outside, she advises people to check clothes and their bodies.

“Because even if you have a tick attached on you, if you do your tick check right away and the tick is attached just for a couple of hours, you will be most likely fine,” she said.