Concern, worry after man arrested for sexual assault at Winnipeg seniors’ facility

The family of a senior says they’re worried after a man was arrested at a local seniors’ extended care home and charged with sexual assaulting a patient.

An employee at Extendicare Oakview Place was arrested in November of last year and has since been released on a promise to appear in court.

“You worry about them all the time, whether they’re being treated well and happy and not so lonely,” said Michelle, whose mother is in an extended care home in south Winnipeg as she deals with dementia.

“This is just another thing to worry about, it’s frightening to think you have to think about this too.”

Michelle asked that her last name not be used to protect her mother’s privacy.

Police confirmed the man arrested is from Winnipeg and in his 60s. The person who was allegedly sexually assaulted was a resident of the care home, said Cst. Rob Carver.

Charges have not been fully laid as the man has been released on a promise to appear, he said, which is why police have not released his name.

The police investigation is concluded, Carver added.

The care home, which is a private facility owned by Extendicare, sent Global News the following statement:

“We are deeply concerned that an incident happened in our home and we have been cooperating fully with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, the Office for Protection for Persons in Care and the police in their investigation. We have been working with the family and are in close communication with them.

“While for privacy reasons we cannot discuss any particular resident, employee, or incident, we can tell you that the employee in question was removed from work immediately and is no longer employed with Extendicare. Resident care and safety are our top priorities.

“Extendicare has a detailed screening process in place for our staff including Police background checks. We continue to work with our team members to provide the highest quality of care, dignity and safety to our residents.”

