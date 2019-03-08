City of Saskatoon facing $3M deficit

The City of Saskatoon has ended 2018 with a deficit of just over $3 million.

In a report, the city said a number of factors were to blame including waste handling which had a deficit of $1.4 million.

Parking meter revenue dropped by over $1.3 million and the Remai Modern art gallery was mostly behind a $1.4 million deficit in facilities management. Other shortfalls included leisure centre admissions and Saskatoon Transit.

The city plans to tap a number of its reserve funds to balance the books.

