March 8, 2019 7:23 pm

City of Saskatoon facing $3M deficit

The City of Saskatoon plans to tap a number of its reserve funds to balance the books from a $3 million deficit.

The City of Saskatoon has ended 2018 with a deficit of just over $3 million.

In a report, the city said a number of factors were to blame including waste handling which had a deficit of $1.4 million.

Parking meter revenue dropped by over $1.3 million and the Remai Modern art gallery was mostly behind a $1.4 million deficit in facilities management. Other shortfalls included leisure centre admissions and Saskatoon Transit.

The city plans to tap a number of its reserve funds to balance the books.

