Remai Modern exceeds own expectations 1st year

After nearly a year in operation, Saskatoon’s Remai Modern art gallery has had 453,176 visits.

After nearly a year in operation, the Remai Modern has exceeded its own expectations.

Since opening on Oct. 21, 2017, the museum of modern and contemporary art in Saskatoon has surpassed its goal of 190,000 visits with a total of 453,176.

Officials said 40 per cent of visitors were from outside of Saskatchewan.

Admission revenue also did better than expected at $484,579. A target of $410,000 was set by the gallery.

Almost 9,140 members brought in $364,133 in revenue and surpassed a business plan goal of $108,500, according to officials.

“What has happened at Remai Modern since is the birth of a vision. I’m delighted that the people of Saskatoon and beyond have embraced the exhibitions, the space and the programs,” Remai Modern CEO Gregory Burke said in a press release.

“We look forward to bringing more one-of-a-kind exhibitions, new ideas and transformative experiences to the public in 2019 and beyond.”

During its first year open, Remai Modern has shown over 120 artists, with works from Saskatchewan and around the world. It is also home to the world’s foremost collection of Pablo Picasso linocut prints.

