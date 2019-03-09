Recipe: Classic meatballs

Ingredients

– 1 lb ground beef

– 1 lb ground pork

– 1 onion, grated

– 75 ml red wine

– 75 ml milk

– 1 egg

– 1 cup bread crumb

– 1/2 teaspoon clove

– 15 g salt

– 2 cloves garlic, finely microplaned

– 2 sprigs rosemary, chopped

– 2 litres fresh tomato sauce

Method

1. Combine all of the ingredients together, and mix vigorously, for about 2 minutes.

2. When the mixture is evenly mixed well, portion into small two-inch balls.

3. Heat up a large saute pan with a couple tablespoons of olive oil. When the oil starts to smoke, place the balls in the pan and brown on as many sides as possible.

4. Drain the fat in the pan, add the tomato sauce, the meatballs and about a cup of water and cook the meatballs until cooked through and tender.