Calgary business owner claims fraudulent furnace company using his name, confronts owner

Right from the beginning, Calgary homeowner Robert Samaska said he was suspicious when he says he received a random call from a person who said they worked for Alberta Home Services, looking to schedule a furnace cleaning.

He alleges the company said it only accepted cash as payment and offered the service at a flat rate deal.

“I knew right off the bat they were flaky at best.” Samaska said.

Samaska said he used a service provided by Alberta Home Services in the past but was concerned about the legitimacy of this offer. He tells Global News he called Calgary-based Alberta Home Services, and spoke to Grant Carlson, the legitimate owner of Alberta Home Services. That’s when he was told the company doesn’t call clients to offer special promotions.

Samaska and Carlson decided to put their scepticism into action and made an appointment with the hope of confronting the crew of the other business using the Alberta Home Services name.

Global News joined Samaska and Carlton at the southwest Calgary home when an unmarked van arrived with what appeared to be scarce equipment to do the job. When the people in the van were confronted and questioned by Carlson, along with Global News crew, they sped off.

Samaska told Global News he’s worried unsuspecting homeowners might fall for the claims of the apparently fake company and be taken advantage of.

Carlson said he’s frustrated with the frequency of this scam.

“It does drive me absolutely berserk,” Carlson said. “With 36 years in the industry and investments to security and insurance and licensing and accreditation, this gives our industry a bad name.”

“To see a one-truck chuck pretending he’s us is really embarrassing.”

Carlson said he’s filed a complaint with the Calgary Police Service’s fraud unit. The City of Calgary said if officials can track down the allegedly illegitimate company, it can investigate the possible absence of a business license.

Global News tried calling multiple numbers associated with company claiming to be called Alberta Home Services but the numbers were not in service.