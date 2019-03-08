Man dies after being found injured on Selkirk Avenue

Winnipeg police are investigating the sixth homicide of the year.

Cst. Jay Murray told 680 CJOB police were called to the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue where they found a man who was injured at about 4:45 a.m.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died.

Murray said the Homicide Unit is investigating and asked anyone with information to call 204-986-6508.

