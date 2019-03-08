RCMP in Moncton investigating possible shooting

RCMP in Moncton are investigating a possible shooting after a resident reported hearing a sound, and an injured man turned up at a hospital.

Codiac Regional RCMP received a call at around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning from the area of Highlandview Road from a neighbour who reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot.

A short time later, police discovered a man — believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s — was at the hospital to be treated for an injury to his leg.

Police are trying to determine if the two incidents are connected.

Witnesses in the Highlandview Road area reported seeing a dark-coloured Jeep leaving the area just before police arrived.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the incident is asked to call police at 506-857-2400.