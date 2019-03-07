‘The Simpsons’ to pull episode featuring Michael Jackson’s voice: reports

Producers of The Simpsons are pulling a popular episode in which Michael Jackson voiced a character who resided with Homer in a mental hospital, reports said Thursday.

The reports followed the airing of HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, in which two men alleged that the pop artist molested them when they were children.

Simpsons executive producer James L. Brooks told the Wall Street Journal that he, show creator Matt Groening and producer Al Jean watched the documentary and together decided to pull the 1991 episode “Stark Raving Dad” from circulation.

“The guys I work with — where we spend our lives arguing over jokes — were of one mind on this,” Brooks told the newspaper.

Pulling the episode means that it will no longer appear on any platforms where it currently appears, including TV stations, streaming services and Blu-ray or DVD boxed sets.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that “Stark Raving Dad” was being pulled.

In the episode, Homer is sent to a mental hospital after he wears a pink shirt to work at the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant — the shirt turned that colour after his son Bart put his red hat in with a white-coloured laundry load.

Once in hospital, Homer meets a bald, overweight, soft-voiced patient who identifies himself as pop star Michael Jackson.

Homer subsequently brings the patient home with him to meet his family, leading Bart to believe he’s going to meet a superstar.

He and Bart later write a song for his sister Lisa’s birthday.

At the end of the episode, the man calling himself Jackson identifies himself as Leon Kompowsky, who said he started talking like the pop star to keep his anger at bay.

The credits to that episode say an actor named John Jay Smith provided a guest voice — Groening confirmed in a 2018 interview with Australia’s The Weekly that Jackson did, indeed, voice the character.

The Simpsons isn’t alone in wiping Jackson from its content offerings.

Radio stations have banned his music following the allegations that were revealed in Leaving Neverland.

Meanwhile, Toronto’s Tiny Record Shop has decided not to sell his albums anymore, “same as R. Kelly.”