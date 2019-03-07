Trans-Canada Hwy to be temporarily closed Friday for avalanche control work near Revelstoke

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. will be temporarily closed on Friday morning for avalanche control work.

The closure will take place west of Revelstoke, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for 15.7 kilometres, between Clanwilliam Railway Overpass and Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate.

No detours will be available during the closure.

WATCH BELOW: (Aired March 5, 2019) After a month-long closure, Highway 97 in the Okanagan finally reopens

In related news, an accident west of Revelstoke on Thursday blocked traffic in both directions. The accident, which was cleared at approximately 4:30 p.m., took place between Griffin Lake and Three Valley Lake.

CLEARED – #BCHwy1 Vehicle incident at Three Valley Gap, 25 km west of #Revelstoke affecting both directions. Roads are now open, expect delays in the area #Sicamous — Drive BC (@DriveBC) March 8, 2019

For the latest road conditions, visit DriveBC.