March 7, 2019 4:57 pm

This is the blizzard that kept Justin Trudeau out of Iqaluit

By National Online Journalist  Global News

With a perfect political storm threatening to engulf his government in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set off to Iqaluit on Thursday — only to be denied by a severe winter storm in the Arctic city.

Trudeau was scheduled to make a public appearance in Nunavut’s capital city to issue an apology for the Canadian government’s past mistreatment of Inuit who went south to seek treatment for tuberculosis in the mid-21st century.

But his plane had to be diverted to Happy Valley-Goose Bay, N.L., due to severe weather conditions in Iqaluit — winds gusting over 80 km/h, visibility of less than 400 metres and blowing snow, according to Environment Canada.

WEA Iqaluit 20190307

A snow plow is seen in front of the Iqaluit Airport as a winter storm hits Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
WEA Iqaluit 20190307

A winter storm hits Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday, March 7, 2019. The weather conditions have postponed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s arrival and his official apology to Inuit for the federal government’s management of tuberculosis in the Arctic from the 1940s to the 1960s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

WEA Iqaluit 20190307 TOPIX

A pedestrian leaves the Iqaluit Airport as a winter storm hits Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
WEA Iqaluit 20190307

A winter storm hits Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
WEA Iqaluit 20190307

A pedestrian and a snow plow are seen in front of the Iqaluit Airport as a winter storm hits Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
WEA Iqaluit 20190307

A winter storm hits Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The blizzard prompted a citywide shutdown, with authorities in Iqaluit advising residents that city facilities were closed and services such as snow removal, garbage pickup and water delivery were suspended until further notice.

Residents were advised to stay off the roads and remain home until weather conditions subside.

Trudeau’s event has been tentatively rescheduled for Friday morning, subject to an improvement in weather conditions.

— With files from the Canadian Press

