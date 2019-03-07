Meaford man charged with impaired driving: OPP

A man from Meaford has been charged with impaired driving, police say.

Grey County OPP say on Tuesday just before 9 p.m., a vehicle was being driven erratically in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Victoria Street.

Officers say at one point, the vehicle drove towards police cruisers, nearly striking one of the officers standing near the car.

Police say when the vehicle came to a stop, officers allegedly detected signs of impairment from the driver.

Officers say the driver attempted to conceal part of a bottle of alcohol on his person when exiting the vehicle.

Police say the man was arrested and transported to the OPP detachment for breath tests.

According to police, test results indicated the man had more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

As a result, police say 44-year-old James Richard Clement from Meaford was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80 milligrams or more and having liquor readily available.

Police say Clement’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Owen Sound on March 21.