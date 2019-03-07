Search efforts continue for couple who went missing on helicopter flight to Kapuskasing, Ont.

Search crews are looking for a couple who went missing earlier this week after heading to Kapuskasing, Ont., by helicopter.

Provincial police say Nicole Blais and Jody Blais, 47 and 49, were last seen leaving Sudbury, Ont., around 6:45 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the pair never arrived at the hangar near Kapuskasing where they were scheduled to land that night.

They say the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre is helping with the search.

Family members of the couple have taken to social media, asking people to keep an eye out for their missing relatives.