2 Peterborough residents charged with trespassing at night

On March 2 around 1:50 a.m., police received a complaint from a concerned citizen regarding two suspicious people on Cardinal Avenue.

The suspects were reportedly walking up driveways and attempting to open doors of parked vehicles.

Officers located a male and female in the driveway of a home on Cardinal Avenue and as a result of the investigation, were arrested.

Both accused were released from custody.

Robert Neilson Coleman, 41, and Katie-Lynne Hughes, 32, both of Cameron Street in Peterborough, are charged with trespassing at night.

Coleman is to appear in court on March 12, and Hughes is to appear on March 13.