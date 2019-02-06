Peterborough man accused of threatening harm to fellow factory workers
A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with uttering threats against fellow employees at a factory on Tuesday.
Police attended the factory on Technology Drive after it was reported an employee allegedly left a note on Monday with remarks that were deemed to be “threatening in nature to cause death or bodily harm” to other employees.
Police investigated and located a suspect at his residence where he was arrested.
Peter Archie Leclair, 43, of Perry Street, was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.
He was subsequently released from custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 27.
