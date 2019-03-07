‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 7 premiere twist: Vote for final houseguest to enter

Following Wednesday night’s highly-anticipated premiere, Big Brother Canada’s house of spies is turning to Canada for a covert mission to vote for one final houseguest to enter the house, unbeknownst to those already living inside.

Fans can go to BigBrotherCanada.ca to vote for New Brunswick’s Cory Kennedy or Newfoundland’s Holly Noseworthy to be the final houseguest to join the Season 7 spies.

Voting closes at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, then viewers can watch Global at 8 p.m. ET/PT the same day to see which agent has been selected. This twist may very well send the houseguests into a tailspin and viewers won’t want to miss it.

Meet the two competing to become the final houseguest below.

Cory Kennedy



Age: 29

Hometown: Sussex, N.B.

Occupation: Elementary School Teacher

About: This energetic schoolteacher believes she’s fully equipped to take the house by storm with her smarts, social skills, and physical capabilities.

Holly Noseworthy







33Conception Bay South, N.L.Armoured Car GuardWith nerves of steel, this proud Newfoundlander has no problem telling it how it is. Holly embodies true spy-like qualities with her training and skillset in security matters, which she plans to use to her advantage.

