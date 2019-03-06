Delta elementary school stabbing suspect faces additional charges, including sexual assault

The man charged with stabbing a woman and an off-duty police officer outside a private elementary school in Delta last month is facing additional charges, Delta police said Wednesday.

Manoj George now faces a total of 10 charges for the incident outside Immaculate Conception Elementary on Feb. 20, which began with an altercation between George and a woman. An off-duty Delta police officer, acting Sgt. John Jasmins, intervened to try and break up the altercation, and both he and the woman suffered serious stab wounds.

The following day, George was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon.

On Wednesday, Delta police said George has been hit with six more charges, all of them related to the altercation with the woman, who remains in hospital but is expected to recover.

Those charges include sex assault with a weapon, attempt to commit murder, extortion, unlawful confinement, choking to overcome resistance, and uttering threats.

“These are serious charges, regarding circumstances that only came to light once the police investigation was underway,” Insp. Guy Leeson, who is in charge of the investigation, said in a release.

Jasmins, who was originally at the school to pick up his kids, has since been released from hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord in February commended Jasmins, saying his quick thinking helped prevent further injuries both to the woman and other parents who were at the school to pick up their own children.

“If John hadn’t intervened, certainly life-threatening injuries could have resulted to this woman,” Dubord said. “He really is a hero.”

George, who remains in custody, is due to appear in court on March 13.