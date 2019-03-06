Death Cab for Cutie, Kacey Musgraves to headline 2019 Winnipeg Folk Fest

The lineup is out and the countdown is on to this year’s Winnipeg Folk Festival.

American alternative band Death Cab for Cutie will headline this year’s festival, happening from July 11 to 14 at Birds Hill Park.

The Washington state-based band has released nine albums and has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards.

For the country fans, Kacey Musgraves is also on this year’s Folk Fest bill. The singer had a breakthrough 2019, winning four Grammy Awards including Album of the Year, Country Album of the Year (Golden Hour), Best Country Song (Space Cowboy), and Best Country Solo Performance (Butterflies).

Other notable acts include Grammy-winning American singer Jason Mraz, as well as Canadian rock acts Half Moon Run and The Sheepdogs.

Canadian rapper K’naan, known for his 2009 song Wavin’ Flag, will also perform.

The 2019 Winnipeg Folk Fest lineup is HERE! 🙌 #FolkFestHappy Check out the full 2019 Winnipeg Folk Fest lineup here: https://t.co/MFM9DRBTvF Tickets on sale NOW at our office (203-211 Bannatyne Avenue) and through Front Gate Tickets here: https://t.co/SdPUmRRaPY pic.twitter.com/8vixH6lLZq — Winnipeg Folk Fest (@Winnipegfolk) March 7, 2019

Tickets are now on sale and for the full lineup, visit winnipegfolkfestival.ca.

