London sports roundup, March 7: Knights GM Mark Hunter named manager with Hockey Canada program

In August 2018, Mark Hunter returned to the London Knights to resume the role of general manager.

On Tuesday, Hunter returned to another previously held role. The former assistant GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the architect of multiple championship teams in Major Junior hockey was named one of the managers of Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence for the 2019-20 season.

Hunter will run Hockey Canada’s under-20 program and World Junior team. He was part of a similar management group in 2013-14. Martin Mondou will oversee the under-17 program. He is the general manager of the Shawinigan Cataractes in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Former Guelph Storm GM Alan Millar will look after Canada’s under-18 program. Millar is with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League.

The role of the members of the management team is always to provide input during training camps and to assist coaching staffs as well as Shawn Bullock, the director of the men’s national teams, and head scout Brad McEwen.

Mustang award winners

April Clark, Jim Sage and Jackson Bere were all named OUA award winners on Wednesday. Clark scored 20 goals and put up 33 points in just 24 games for the Western Mustangs women’s hockey team and helped the team get to Game 3 of the OUA semifinals before bowing out to the U of T Varsity Blues.

Sage led the Mustang men’s volleyball team to a 13-4 record before they were edged out 3-2 in an OUA quarterfinal matchup with the Varsity Blues.

Bere was named OUA West Rookie of the Year.

Still a chance

The Western Mustangs men’s hockey team may have lost the OUA western final in double overtime against Guelph on March 3, but the Mustangs still have a shot at reaching the national championship. The team will play Carleton this weekend in Ottawa. The winner will earn the third OUA spot at the CIS championship.

Golden Falcons

For the first time in 16 years, the Fanshawe Falcons women’s basketball team celebrated victory as Ontario champions. Much like they did during the regular season, the Falcons rolled through the OCAA tournament, beating St. Lawrence 91-51 in the quarterfinals and knocking off Niagara 80-39 in the semis.

In the final on March 2, the Falcons defeated St. Clair 78-72.

Fanshawe is now off to the CCAA national championship, starting March 13 in Sainte-Foy, Que.

Chuot Angou was named the OCAA Women’s Player of the Year during the weekend as well.

The Falcons men’s basketball team suffered a tough loss in the quarterfinals of their OCAA tournament.

Still battling at the Brier

London’s Scott McDonald and Team Ontario moved onto the championship pool at the 2019 Brier. McDonald turned around two tough early losses to Team Canada and Team Alberta and won four out of five games the rest of the way to advance following a victory over Team B.C. in the final draw. Ontario defeated Saskatchewan 7-4 on Thursday to sit in fourth place. The top four teams after three more draws will advance to the page playoff system. McDonald is at the Brier for the first time.

Nationals on to Round 2

The London Nationals defeated the St. Thomas Stars 6-2 in Game 5 of their first-round GOJHL Western Conference final series to win it four games to one. Sixth-seeded Komoka has a 3-1 lead over Chatham in their first-round series and is looking to eliminate the Maroons in what would be an upset in Game 5.