Man steals van with children on board, Longueuil police investigating

Longueuil police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they allege stole a van with three children on board.

The suspect, they say, opened the door of a black 2015 Honda Odyssey that was parked in a daycare parking lot and drove away.

It happened on Feb. 25 around 5:50 p.m. at the daycare, located at 125 Coulonge St.

Longueuil police explain the victim left the car running with the children inside to pick up another child at the daycare.

The key was left in the ignition and the doors unlocked.

“The windows were tinted and he probably didn’t immediately realize that there were children inside,” the force noted.

“When they started screaming, he abandoned the vehicle in the parking lot at 201 Coulonge St. He took off on foot in the direction of Claude Street.”

Police say the children, one aged seven and two aged eight, were not injured.

Missing from the vehicle after the incident was an Arc’teryx bag with a laptop and tablet.

Officers describe the suspect as a Caucasian male around 30 years old with a black hoodie and dark coat. He was wearing grey or pale blue jeans.

Longueuil police are also reminding parents never to leave their children, especially those under the age of seven, in a vehicle unattended.

“They would not be facing any charges since legally they were allowed to leave the kids [because they’re over the age of seven],” explained Longueuil police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Voutsinos.

“Even though we do tell them, it’s still not a good idea and they shouldn’t do it.”

Longueuil police are asking anyone with information to call 450-463-7211. All calls will be treated anonymously.

