Saskatoon Blades win 5th-straight, clinch home-ice advantage

The Saskatoon Blades secured home-ice advantage in the first round of the Western Hockey League (WHL) playoffs with a 4-2 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors on Tuesday.

Brandon Schuldhaus led the way with two goals as Saskatoon (42-14-8-0) won their fifth-straight game.

Dawson Davidson, on the power play, and Kirby Dach also scored for the Blades. Dach added an assist as he recorded his 20th multi-point game of the season.

Nolan Maier made 26 saves for his 34th win of the season.

Tristin Langan and Justin Almeida, with a shorthanded goal, scored for Moose Jaw (35-19-6-2).

Brodan Salmond stopped 26 of the 30 shots he faced in the loss.

Saskatoon went 1-for-3 with the man advantage, while Moose Jaw was 0-for-5.

The Blades open a three-game homestand on Saturday when they take on the Swift Current Broncos.