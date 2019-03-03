Kelowna Rockets hang on to final spot in B.C. Division after loss to Portland

The Kelowna Rockets fell 2-1 to the visiting Portland Winterhawks in WHL action on Saturday night, in the first half of a doubleheader.

Portland, which has already clinched a playoff position, outscored the Rockets 2-1.

The Rockets’ Alex Swetlikoff scored the team’s lone goal.

The Rockets will get another chance to prove themselves against the Winterhawks. The teams are going head-to-head again Sunday night at Prospera Place.

With only six games left in the regular season, the Rockets are fighting to stay in a playoff position.

The Rockets currently sit in the third and last qualifying position in the B.C. Division, just six points ahead of their regional rival the Kamloops Blazers.

Next weekend Kelowna will play a home-and-home series against the Blazers.

They will be important games to win for the Rockets who are looking to bolster their point total and keep points out of the Blazers’ hands.

However, the Rockets will likely be facing a motivated Blazers team as the squad is currently sitting, out of playoff contention, six points back of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.